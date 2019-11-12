United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.99.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,630. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

