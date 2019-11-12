United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.90.

United Rentals stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.46. 1,535,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $157.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $4,292,710. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,205,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

