UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,696,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.25. 1,877,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.37. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $7,842,582. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

