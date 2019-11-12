Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Buys $74,350.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Michael Pietrangelo acquired 2,500 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,938.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UVE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $229.64 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UVE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

