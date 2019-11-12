US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Well Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. US Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Well Services will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

