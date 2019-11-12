ValuEngine Downgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Sell

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

APTO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,182. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,560 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

