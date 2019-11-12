Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,766. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

