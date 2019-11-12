Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 18.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $157.12. 1,730,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $157.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

