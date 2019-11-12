Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter.

VPU opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

