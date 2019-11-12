Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin Sells 15,047 Shares

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,327. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of $840.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.29 and a beta of 2.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 778,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 361,636 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 31.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 718,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 92.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 214,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 152.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Vericel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

