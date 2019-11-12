Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

VZ stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

