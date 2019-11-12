Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip bought 130,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. Insiders sold 41,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,854 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.47.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.62. 750,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $162.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

