Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. 2,131,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,298. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

