Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.88.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,168. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

