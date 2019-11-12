Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,709,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,026 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after buying an additional 346,711 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. 144,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,365. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28.

