Viacom (VIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIA stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. Viacom has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.33.

VIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

