Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of VYGR opened at $14.12 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 180,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 48.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

