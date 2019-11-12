Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lowered to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus set a $152.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.81.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.51. The company had a trading volume of 636,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,611. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after buying an additional 923,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 345.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 811,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 628,893 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 67.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 241.6% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 298,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 211,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

