Warburg Research Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €47.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.20 ($51.40).

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €30.05 ($34.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.91. JOST Werke has a one year low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a one year high of €36.25 ($42.15).

JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

