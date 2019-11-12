Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.05 Million in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,696,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 246.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 281,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $61,067,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 46,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 63,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,582. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.50. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

