Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $229,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.13 and its 200-day moving average is $295.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.