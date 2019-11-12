Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.