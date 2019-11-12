William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ResMed in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

RMD traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,507. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. ResMed has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $149.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ResMed by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ResMed by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $603,849.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $913,714.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,975 shares in the company, valued at $42,721,745.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,461 shares of company stock worth $7,259,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

