Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0263 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Gatecoin. Wings has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $305,404.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00234703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01500907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00140076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

