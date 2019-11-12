Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,862,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,793 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.47 to $3.46 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get Wipro alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.