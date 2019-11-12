WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.22

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.22 and traded as high as $74.53. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $6,823,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,575,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $168,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

