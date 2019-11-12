Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target lifted by Pivotal Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 92,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

