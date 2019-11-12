Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 211,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Stuart Miller sold 60,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $3,419,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,117,038 shares of company stock valued at $62,833,388 over the last ninety days. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Workiva by 21.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 541.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 130.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Workiva by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

