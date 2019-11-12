Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.03

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.50. Worleyparsons shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1,200,761 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$13.43 and its 200-day moving average is A$14.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53.

In related news, insider Andrew Wood bought 135,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.05 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,772,894.70 ($1,257,372.13).

About Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR)

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

