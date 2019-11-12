WT Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. IQIYI comprises 0.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IQIYI by 852.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IQIYI by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,451 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 119.6% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IQIYI by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in IQIYI by 15.5% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, 86 Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 4,658,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349,782. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. IQIYI Inc has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.32% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

