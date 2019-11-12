Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) is HGI Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 3.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $502,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. 9,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

