Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Reduced by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 10,814.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after purchasing an additional 557,060 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $33,456,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Xylem by 93.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after acquiring an additional 396,185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Xylem by 520.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 259,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 217,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.09. 49,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,986. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

