Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Yext were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Yext by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 309,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $31,355.94. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 78,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $1,187,728.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 737,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,566,283. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 3,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.