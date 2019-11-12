YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 115,265 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in YPF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YPF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,058. YPF SA has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF SA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

