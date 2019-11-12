Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.48 Million

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to post $91.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.39 million and the highest is $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $85.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $355.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.41 million to $357.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $371.27 million, with estimates ranging from $368.02 million to $375.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF remained flat at $$14.45 during midday trading on Friday. 290,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,058. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

