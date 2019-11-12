Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. National CineMedia posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark lifted their target price on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NCMI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,710. The company has a market cap of $602.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 183.78%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

