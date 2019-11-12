Zacks: Analysts Expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will post sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. Becton Dickinson and reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $18.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.97 billion to $18.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

In related news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $393,761.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,174 shares of company stock worth $8,354,013 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $2,062,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,220,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,462,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $242.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.07. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.