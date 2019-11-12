Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $6.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 44,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 308,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 722,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.36%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

