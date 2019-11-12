Zacks: Analysts Set $34.00 Target Price for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences’ rating score has declined by 6.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kodiak Sciences an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $22.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE KOD opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 378,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 897,126 shares during the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

