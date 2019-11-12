Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 15,341,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,514,287. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $244,867,000 after purchasing an additional 446,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $112,656,000 after purchasing an additional 761,139 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

