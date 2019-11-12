Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to post $4.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.85 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. L3Harris reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year sales of $18.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $18.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.89.

L3Harris stock opened at $195.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $371,059,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $192,838,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $119,548,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $110,352,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

