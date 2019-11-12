Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.74. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen set a $320.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.38.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,294.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $341,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,433.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,638 shares of company stock worth $9,580,415. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,175,781,000 after buying an additional 799,884 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,200,145,000 after buying an additional 296,541 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,157,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,530,704,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 67,829.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $832,279,000 after buying an additional 2,257,377 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $619,428,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $295.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.40.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.