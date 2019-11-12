Zacks Investment Research Lowers Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.55 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,096,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 730.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 681,674 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Precision Drilling by 81.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,148,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 516,500 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

