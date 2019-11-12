Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Obseva alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Obseva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Obseva in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Obseva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Obseva stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Obseva has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. Research analysts expect that Obseva will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. AXA lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Obseva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.