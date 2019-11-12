Zacks: XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Given $13.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XBiotech an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XBIT. ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBiotech stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,841. The company has a market capitalization of $454.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.45. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

