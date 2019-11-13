$0.61 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

GBCI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 238,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.16. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

