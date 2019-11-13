$0.61 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

GBCI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 238,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.16. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.