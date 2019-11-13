$0.68 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.67. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $118.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 765,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after buying an additional 448,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 419,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 340,284 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 227,457 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

