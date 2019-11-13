$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 4,948,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,694. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.