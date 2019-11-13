$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will report $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.63 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.82 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $66.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director James S. Scibetta bought 22,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,060.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.95. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

