12,795 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 166,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 145,239 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,010,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $19,835,347.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,961,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 614,473 shares valued at $70,558,302. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.03.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

